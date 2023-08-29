Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp, and The Weeknd

The Weeknd's "The Idol" Being Canceled After One Season Left Social Media With Mixed Reactions

By Malcolm Trapp
  08.29.2023

After just one whirlwind season that left both critics and fans divided, HBO pulled the plug on “The Idol.” Co-created by The Weeknd, the network confirmed the provocative drama’s cancellation on Monday (Aug. 28) despite noting that it garnered a “strong audience response.”

According to the television company, “‘The Idol’ was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season.”

They added, “We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.” The cancellation announcement followed a complex journey for the series, marred by early production hurdles and a polarizing narrative.

“Remember when Sam Levinson [said] ‘The Idol’ was supposed to be the show of the summer. Now, that s**t ain’t even getting a second season,” one user commentedElsewhere, a supporter shared, “People who say that The Weeknd ruined his career with ‘The Idol’ are living under a rock, [for real]. He’s still one of the most streamed artists.”

Another wrote, “RIP [‘The Idol’]. You were a fun mess to hate-watch.”

Months before its premiere, Rolling Stone sparked outrage with an exposé accusing “The Idol” of spiraling into “torture porn” territory. The report surfaced after Amy Seimetz, the original showrunner, left the project. 

However, HBO defended itself against the harsh critique by revealing that they replaced Seimetz to align the series more closely with network standards. Their official statement stressed a commitment to “a safe, collaborative, and respectful working environment” during the program’s development.

One point of contention arose shortly after the drama’s June debut. Viewers questioned a controversial sex scene in episode two, decrying it as gratuitous and abusive. In a subsequent interview with GQ, Weeknd clarified that the scene wasn’t intended to glamorize abuse. “It’s meant to evoke discomfort,” he said.

Despite these hurdles, “The Idol” initially showed promise. It featured an ensemble cast including Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan. Moreover, its soundtrack did fairly well streaming-wise, with Weeknd’s track “One of the Girls” hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart.

Notably, the series premiered to 913,000 viewers across all platforms and even expanded its reach to 7 million within a couple of months. Check out additional reactions to the show being abandoned below.

The Weeknd

