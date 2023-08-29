News Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images The Weeknd's "The Idol" Being Canceled After One Season Left Social Media With Mixed Reactions / 08.29.2023

After just one whirlwind season that left both critics and fans divided, HBO pulled the plug on “The Idol.” Co-created by The Weeknd, the network confirmed the provocative drama’s cancellation on Monday (Aug. 28) despite noting that it garnered a “strong audience response.”

According to the television company, “‘The Idol’ was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season.”

They added, “We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.” The cancellation announcement followed a complex journey for the series, marred by early production hurdles and a polarizing narrative.

“Remember when Sam Levinson [said] ‘The Idol’ was supposed to be the show of the summer. Now, that s**t ain’t even getting a second season,” one user commented. Elsewhere, a supporter shared, “People who say that The Weeknd ruined his career with ‘The Idol’ are living under a rock, [for real]. He’s still one of the most streamed artists.”

Another wrote, “RIP [‘The Idol’]. You were a fun mess to hate-watch.”

People who say that The Weeknd ruined his career with The Idol are living under a rock fr. He’s still one of the most streamed artists, the #1 artist on Spotify, he’s currently having a stadium tour with sold out shows and his songs are still charting and breaking records. — bee ﾒ𝟶 (@abelshouse) August 29, 2023

Months before its premiere, Rolling Stone sparked outrage with an exposé accusing “The Idol” of spiraling into “torture porn” territory. The report surfaced after Amy Seimetz, the original showrunner, left the project.

However, HBO defended itself against the harsh critique by revealing that they replaced Seimetz to align the series more closely with network standards. Their official statement stressed a commitment to “a safe, collaborative, and respectful working environment” during the program’s development.

One point of contention arose shortly after the drama’s June debut. Viewers questioned a controversial sex scene in episode two, decrying it as gratuitous and abusive. In a subsequent interview with GQ, Weeknd clarified that the scene wasn’t intended to glamorize abuse. “It’s meant to evoke discomfort,” he said.

Despite these hurdles, “The Idol” initially showed promise. It featured an ensemble cast including Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan. Moreover, its soundtrack did fairly well streaming-wise, with Weeknd’s track “One of the Girls” hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart.

Notably, the series premiered to 913,000 viewers across all platforms and even expanded its reach to 7 million within a couple of months. Check out additional reactions to the show being abandoned below.

the idol could still survive if they re release the first season with the original story and script and got rid of all of that weird ass shit the weeknd was saying — the moonman –  (@lulgeekin) August 29, 2023

if u take the weeknd out the idol everything else was pretty good imo🤷‍♂️ — franklyn (@ugotmefkedupp) August 29, 2023

Submitting my own version of the Idol to HBO where The Weeknd is a good guy who helps Lily Rose get the treatment and therapy she needs and he's happily married and his wife is played by Keke Palmer and Tim Robinson plays a different wacky guest character in each episode. — Bobby Larsen (@_ASAPBobby) August 29, 2023

it’s actually a blessing now that the idol is officially OVER no more being dragged all over the place i used to pray for times like this 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Cxof5KgL2P — abels whore ﾒ𝟶 (@abelsinit1ation) August 28, 2023