Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Justin Timberlake VMA Fight Rumors: "I Just Talk With My Hands" / 09.13.2023

During Tuesday’s (Sept. 12) star-studded evening, Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake had their own little moment that briefly stole the spotlight. A clip from MTV’s live feed at the 2023 VMAs captured an animated conversation between the duo, which sparked rumors and left some fans puzzled about the nature of the interaction.

Backstage, the “Savage” rapper was spotted engaging in what initially appeared to be a heated conversation with Timberlake, who previously graced the award show with his NSYNC bandmates. The footage saw Megan emphatically pointing her finger while responding to something the singer said. However, close sources quickly clarified what happened in the encounter by describing it as a congenial first-time meeting between the stars.

“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said, ‘No, no, this doesn’t count. This doesn’t count. We gotta meet proper,'” one insider recounted to Variety. They emphasized that there was “zero fight” and that the exchange was “very cute.”

Another witness noted the Houston native’s excitement during their initial interaction, sharing that the rapper insisted on a more formal introduction with the “Rock Your Body” hitmaker.

Putting all speculations to rest, Megan later addressed the situation herself through a playful TikTok video that featured her and Timberlake smiling and enjoying each other’s company. The clip contained a lighthearted caption: “I just talk with my hands. See ya next time, [Justin Timberlake].”

I just talk with my hands lol 💁🏽‍♀️see ya next time @Justin Timberlake

The VMAs stage also witnessed Meg team up with Cardi B for a performance of their new single “Bongos.” The record marked the former’s first release of 2023.

It arrived following a brief hiatus after releasing her second studio album, Traumazine, last year. The 18-song body of work featured Future, Dua Lipa, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, and Key Glock, to name a few. Tracks like “Ungrateful,” “Plan B,” and “Sweetest Pie” also served as standout cuts from the LP.