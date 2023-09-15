New Music John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Diddy Releases His Long-Awaited LP 'The Love Album: Off the Grid’ / 09.15.2023

Today (Sept. 15), Diddy unloaded his fresh release, The Love Album: Off the Grid. The 23-track project signaled a heartful reemergence into the place where he first found fame.

The LP brought a star-studded lineup featuring mainstay artists such as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign, Coco Jones, Jeremih, Jazmine Sullivan, Swae Lee, Summer Walker, and Mary J. Blige, among others.

“Music is my first love, and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose,” Diddy revealed in a press statement.

He continued, “This album wasn’t created to feed an algorithm or be relevant with the trends of the times. It was created to touch souls and freely express my story with the best artists, writers, and producers shaping the future of R&B.”

The Love Album: Off the Grid marked Diddy’s first solo body of work since 2006’s Press Play. It also served as the inaugural full-length project under his new label, Love Records. Notably, the music mogul debuted Last Train to Paris with Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper as Dirty Money in 2010. He also dropped MMM (Money Making Mitch) in 2015, which was released as a mixtape.

Among cuts like “Stay Awhile” with Nija and “Mind Your Business (Bosses in Love),” Weeknd lent his voice to the standout track “Another One of Me.”

Diddy opened up about the creation process in Billboard‘s latest cover story. The musician reflected, “It’s probably one of the biggest collections of talent ever, all unified on one album. And I happen to be blessed to have The Weeknd’s last feature. The song talks about being unique, in a sense — telling your ex-girl that another one of me won’t come around.”

Accompanying the LP, the visuals for “Another One of Me,” which arrived in collaboration with 21 Savage and French Montana, also dropped. Fans got a taste of the record when Weeknd previewed the track during his recent European tour. Furthermore, a note of finality accompanied this joint effort with the Canadian star revealing it would be his last guest appearance.