Tems and Future

Mike Marsland / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Tems Shuts Down Rumors That Future Got Her Pregnant: "You People Are All Mad"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.22.2023

Today (Sept. 22), Tems shot down rumors that she is pregnant with Future’s child. 

The gossip started after a video surfaced of the Nigerian singer at Burberry’s Summer 2024 fashion show in London. In the clip, she was seen adjusting her jacket, which some took as an attempt to hide a baby bump.

“In conclusion, you people are all mad,” Tems responded on her Twitter account. To clear up any doubts, she also posted additional photos from the event on her Instagram Stories.

The musician and Future worked together in the past, but not to the extent that confirmed romantic involvement. The latter’s 2022 song “WAIT FOR U” from I NEVER LIKED YOU sampled a live version of Tems’ song “Higher.” 

The Atlanta native also praised her vocal talent in a series of posts last year. “Soon as I heard the [Tems] sample over [ATL Jacob’s beat, [t] instantly connected to my soul,” he wrote. “Even though ‘WAIT FOR U’ is a sample and not an original recording, I still put featuring [Tems] if [you] wasn’t familiar with her work. Thank [you], Tems.”

Outside of her latest controversy, Tems recently spoke to Kendrick Lamar for Interview Magazine about new tunes. She noted, “I want to make music that makes me pull my heart out, and if I can’t do that, I don’t want anything. I would rather do that and be broke than compromise. I didn’t really care about the money. It’s not that money is bad. Money is very good. But for me, even right now, I’m chasing a frequency.”

She added, “That’s what led me to meet the people that connected to that music. There was no indication that I would’ve ended up here. Nobody could have told me I would be sitting here in London speaking to you, Kendrick Lamar.”

Tems
Future
Tems

