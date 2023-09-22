News Mike Marsland / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Tems Shuts Down Rumors That Future Got Her Pregnant: "You People Are All Mad" / 09.22.2023

Today (Sept. 22), Tems shot down rumors that she is pregnant with Future’s child.

The gossip started after a video surfaced of the Nigerian singer at Burberry’s Summer 2024 fashion show in London. In the clip, she was seen adjusting her jacket, which some took as an attempt to hide a baby bump.

“In conclusion, you people are all mad,” Tems responded on her Twitter account. To clear up any doubts, she also posted additional photos from the event on her Instagram Stories.

In conclusion, you people are all mad!!! pic.twitter.com/YpPgMBOxg7 — TEMS (@temsbaby) September 22, 2023

The musician and Future worked together in the past, but not to the extent that confirmed romantic involvement. The latter’s 2022 song “WAIT FOR U” from I NEVER LIKED YOU sampled a live version of Tems’ song “Higher.”

The Atlanta native also praised her vocal talent in a series of posts last year. “Soon as I heard the [Tems] sample over [ATL Jacob’s beat, [t] instantly connected to my soul,” he wrote. “Even though ‘WAIT FOR U’ is a sample and not an original recording, I still put featuring [Tems] if [you] wasn’t familiar with her work. Thank [you], Tems.”

Soon as I heard the @temsbaby sample over @atljacobbeatz Instantly connected to my soul — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 12, 2022

Even tho wait for u is a sample and not an original recording I still put Featuring @temsbaby if u wasn’t familiar with her work. Thank u Tems — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 12, 2022

Outside of her latest controversy, Tems recently spoke to Kendrick Lamar for Interview Magazine about new tunes. She noted, “I want to make music that makes me pull my heart out, and if I can’t do that, I don’t want anything. I would rather do that and be broke than compromise. I didn’t really care about the money. It’s not that money is bad. Money is very good. But for me, even right now, I’m chasing a frequency.”

She added, “That’s what led me to meet the people that connected to that music. There was no indication that I would’ve ended up here. Nobody could have told me I would be sitting here in London speaking to you, Kendrick Lamar.”