Blueface Reacts To Awkward Exchange With Lil Baby On Twitter / 09.23.2023

Earlier this week, Blueface and Lil Baby seemingly traded jabs online after fans speculated that the former name-dropped the 4PF rapper in his latest song. In “Baby Momma Drama,” the Los Angeles native reportedly took a direct jab at his contemporary with lyrics like, “Lil Baby thought he knew me. How you let another grown man feel up on your booty?”

Tensions between the two artists reached an odd spot after Baby responded to one of Blue’s tweets today (Sept. 23). Blueface‘s post read, “I know she going [through] some [things, and] it’s not easy. No hood harder than parenthood, so I’m not gon’ be mean to her no more [’cause] her mental state determines how my [son’s] day goes. Let’s just encourage her to be more accountable [and] responsible this time around. Come on, Rock, we got this. I’m here.”

In the replies, Baby wrote, “Real s**t!!” Shortly afterward, the “Thotiana” hitmaker tweeted, “Yeah, aight.” Fans speculated that his brief message was a response to the encounter.

Real shit !! — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) September 23, 2023

Yeah Ight — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 23, 2023

In the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s repost, social media users had a field day reacting to the interaction. One person stated, “Baby said, ‘Since y’all put me in it, I’ma have fun with it.” Another added, “Stepdaddy season is in full swing.”

Meanwhile, Baby seemingly addressed comments about him being friendly toward Blueface after the pair’s past few exchanges. His Instagram Story read, “I don’t got no opps. Them n**gas really entertainers. I’m the last of a dying breed, my type endangered.”

Blue’s problems with the Atlanta native seemingly picked up in February. He leaked a supposed text exchange between his baby’s mother and the “Woah” rapper. According to the screenshot, the latter wrote that he was Rock’s “big brother.”

Subsequently, Blueface posted, “Met my b**ch one time [and talking] ‘bout he ‘big brother.’ You ain’t no son to me. The truth could never be a diss.”