Lil Baby Seemingly Disses Blueface In New Song Snippet

After previously having issues that stemmed from a conversation with Chrisean Rock, rappers Lil Baby and Blueface found themselves entwined in drama again.

The feud reignited when Baby previewed new music through an Instagram Story on Friday (Sept. 15) night. Fans didn’t miss the possible reference to the “Thotiana” hitmaker in his lyrical content.

One of the lines seemed to take a jab directly at Blue. In the snippet, the Atlanta native rapped, “And they say, ‘What’s in the suitcase?’ Put a 100 up a million times; what the f**k is a blue face?”

Although the Story was subsequently taken down, this would be Baby’s first time firing back at his contemporary if true.

In February, Blueface leaked a supposed text exchange between his baby’s mother and the 4PF label head. According to the screenshot, the latter wrote that he was Rock’s “big brother” and was confused about rumors suggesting he slid into her DMs.

The Los Angeles artist tweeted, “Met my b**ch one time [and talking] ‘bout he ‘big brother.’ You ain’t no son to me. The truth could never be a diss.”

Another post read, “I run this s**t on [Schoolyard Crip]. Be mad if you want to, b**ch. Post my messages. I’m bleeding anything [that comes through] my territory without checking in. Welcome to Death Row.”

Met my bitch one time talm bout he “big brother”😂 You ain’t no son to me the truth could never be a dis pic.twitter.com/cIiSMCrxQ2 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) February 20, 2023

I run this shit on sy be mad if you want to bitch post my messages I’m bleeding anything come thru my Territory without checking In welcome to death row — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) February 20, 2023

Earlier this month, Baby’s concert at the FedExForum in Memphis ended abruptly after a shooting erupted. Taking place during the rapper’s “It’s Only Us Tour,” the incident left one man critically wounded.

Attendee Clarissa Johnson spoke to WREG 3 about what happened at the venue. She explained, “I heard a pop. I’m not sure what happened, but I had a suite, so I told all my crew, ‘Get down.’ So we evacuated. Once we evacuated, [we] did a head count. I’m still not sure what happened. It’s not so sweet tonight, though.”

Today (Sept. 16), the man who was reportedly shot at Baby’s show revealed that he was recovering well in a repost from DJ Akademiks.