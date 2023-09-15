News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Speaks Out After Deadly Shooting Near Her Music Video Set / 09.15.2023

After an incident left one person dead and another seriously injured, Sexyy Red took to her Instagram to refute claims connecting the shooting to her music videotaping.

Late on Thursday (Sept. 14) night, the vicinity of the Oakland Park Flea Market Mall in Florida reportedly became the scene of tragic violence. While the “Pound Town” rapper and Sukihana were busy filming nearby, gunfire took place across the street at a local gas station.

Early reports by WPLG Local 10 revealed that the calamity unfolded around 8 p.m., which unfortunately cast a shadow over the nearby video project. Local authorities arriving at the scene encountered two gunshot victims — one had already succumbed to their injuries while the other was transported to a nearby healthcare facility.

This morning (Sept. 15), Red set the record straight on her Instagram Story while extending heartfelt condolences to the families embroiled in the tragedy.

“I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded. But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot [because that] s**t is not true at all. To be clear, it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn’t on my set,” she wrote.

Red continued, “[I’m] secure, and thanks to my production team getting all the paperwork right and working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to hire off-duties to make sure everyone was safe. We finished the shoot at a different location, and everyone from our set went home safely. Period.”

“I’m just trying to work hard, make good music, connect with my fans. Please don’t try to twist narratives and put this on a b**ch,” the final Story read.

Currently, Red’s “SkeeYee” is reigning supreme on the inaugural TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart after seizing the No. 67 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The record appeared on her Hood Hottest Princess project earlier this year.