Beyoncé Reportedly In Final Talks For A 'RENAISSANCE' Concert Film With AMC / 10.01.2023

Beyoncé is reportedly working on a motion picture based on the “Renaissance World Tour.” According to Variety, the music icon is in advanced talks for an exclusive distribution deal with AMC Theatres. Negotiations are ongoing, but if finalized, the move could bring about significant shifts in both film and music.

Per the publication, CAA, the agency representing Bey, initiated discussions with major studios and streaming services in September. Furthermore, the prospective project is expected to combine elements from her top-grossing 2023 live shows with portions of her eagerly awaited visual album for RENAISSANCE. Additionally, it’s slated to provide a behind-the-scenes, documentary-style look into the LP and tour production.

The blockbuster is supposedly eyeing a Dec. 1 release date and is poised to benefit from the arena run’s expected $560 million in ticket sales.

Deadline reported that the artist-direct deal with AMC would follow a similar path set by Taylor Swift for her “Eras Tour” concert film. Such an agreement would allow Beyoncé to pocket more than half of the motion picture’s worldwide box office earnings.

So far, spokespeople for AMC Theatres, CAA, and the Grammy winner have yet to comment. Moreover, the development raised questions about Bey’s existing obligations to Netflix. The streaming giant acquired her Homecoming in 2019.

This news came amid WGA reaching a tentative deal with AMPTP, which already led to uncertainties in movie release schedules. Beyoncé’s deal with AMC could offer a new business model at a critical juncture for both industries.

In 2021, Beyoncé spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her work in cinema. She shared, “I was very interested in filmmaking, and my first project was directing my concert film I Am…World Tour. I learned how to edit the cut myself in Final Cut Pro, and it was the beginning of a newfound love and creative expression, which led to creating the visual album with my self-titled album, Beyoncé, then Lemonade, Homecoming, and Black Is King.”