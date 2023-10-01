Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images

Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Finalize Son's Name Change

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.01.2023

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son, formerly known as Wolf, has been officially renamed Aire Webster, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. 

According to the outlet, the change was finalized in a legal proceeding on Friday (Sept. 29), where Jenner appeared virtually. Although he wasn’t present, Scott didn’t object to the change, which led to the judge’s approval.

On her Instagram Story earlier this year, Jenner made the initial announcement about the rechristen. “FYI, our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just didn’t really feel like it was him,” she wrote. The reveal came less than two months after Webster’s birth in February 2022.

Aire reportedly held special meaning for Jenner, who claimed it’s a “Hebrew name” translating to “Lion of God.” However, the interpretation sparked debate among Jewish educators and journalists, who questioned the accuracy of the reality star’s translation.

In January, around the same time the couple announced their separation, the Hollywood socialite formally revealed Aire as their son’s new name in an Instagram post featuring a mother-son photo. It was captioned simply with “AIRE.”

Scott and Jenner’s separation followed months of rumors regarding the former’s fidelity. Last October, photos surfaced showing the rapper with Rojean Kar, purportedly an old flame. He promptly addressed the allegations in a detailed Instagram post: “It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please, stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Meanwhile, Scott released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, UTOPIA, in July. The 19-track body of work contained guest appearances from Drake, SZA, Beyoncé, Swae Lee, and The Weeknd, among others.

News
Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott

