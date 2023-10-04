News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Performs "MELTDOWN" During Surprise Appearance At Lil Yachty's Toronto Concert / 10.04.2023

Last night (Oct. 3), Drake made a surprise appearance at Lil Yachty’s concert in Toronto. The show took place as a part of the Atlanta native’s “The Field Trip Tour.”

In a clip shared by Yachty today (Oct. 4), the Toronto rapper was seen standing on a balcony. “You know, I know you been going crazy tonight. First of all, I just wanna say y’all make some noise. This is one of my best friends in the motherf**kin’ world. You been going crazy tonight. I haven’t been home in four months, so you take yourself a little break. I’ma try some s**t,” Drake explained.

Subsequently, he performed “MELTDOWN” from Travis Scott’s recent album, UTOPIA. Released on July 28, the 19-song LP spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Watch the video below.

tensions was definitely rising last night….. pic.twitter.com/2qvj7NRPEu — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) October 4, 2023

Last week, Yachty spoke to Complex about his relationship with Drake. He shared, “Me and him are kind of different when it comes to lifestyle. Like, we’re really similar as people, but as far as life, we’re very different. Like, I don’t go out, he loves to go out. He loves to host people, he loves to party, and I don’t like people that much. And I record every day all day, where he kind of is very selective on his recording days as he has more of a life than I do.”

The “The Secret Recipe” artist continued, “He is much more into actually living life as to where I am literally trying to record music every day. And I don’t know if I get that from him of like, ‘Oh, I should go live a life, too’ because I enjoy not living life. I enjoy making music. This is my fun. I hate going out. So, if anything, I just realized that you can be so similar to somebody yet so different at the same time.”