Fans React To Cardi B Addressing Rumors of Her Stealing Nicki Minaj's Flow

Multiplatinum emcee Offset dropped his much-awaited new album, Set It Off, featuring many A-list acts, including two guest spots from his wife, Cardi B. Before the album’s release, Cardi touted the project as “Grammy material,” stating that she witnessed Offset pour his “heart and soul” into the production.

While fans on social media raved about the former Migos member’s dynamic roll-out, the discussion quickly turned to his wife’s contributions to his latest full-length effort. The album’s sixth track, “FREAKY,” made some fans wonder if the “WAP” creator took notes from Nicki Minaj’s signature flow.

At first, the “Bodak Yellow” emcee seemingly shot down the claims by liking a tweet that argued against the fast-rising opinion, but shortly after, she decided to comment directly on the issue.

“Ya love to attach my name to bullsh*t trying to make it a trend,” she wrote in a statement. “When I respond, it’s ‘I’m the problem.’ I will clear my name every time. Leave me alone if you have a problem with it.”

In other news, Offset recently hosted a lavish birthday celebration for Cardi B. Sharing her gratitude, Cardi posted a video of Offset’s romantic displays of love on Instagram. “Thank you so much, babe… you always go beyond for me,” she captioned the video, leading fans of the rap power couple to applaud their apparent growth.

As for the allegations that Cardi B borrowed from Nicki Minaj’s musical style, people are still talking. A fan on social media said, “Comparing Cardi B to Nicki Minaj is an insult; never do that.” Another fan stated, “It’s like she lost even that little ability she had in 2018 to recite the lyrics.”

Fans are going back and forth about what to believe. One commented on the Neighborhood Talk Instagram post, saying, “Lmaoo, Cardi, girl, do you see Nicki responding to your thousands of fans that are in her comments every day? She clearly ignores them. How hard is that to do? 😂 Be needing that PROMO for the Barbz.” Another mentioned, “She told Kyle to post the other tweet so she could respond to it here on IG. This woman and her antics.”

Listen to Offset’s “FREAKY” featuring Cardi B on his new album, Set It Off, below!