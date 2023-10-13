New Music Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Offset Unleashes His Sophomore Studio Album 'SET IT OFF' / 10.13.2023

Today (Oct. 13), Offset dropped his sophomore album, SET IT OFF. This release marks a significant milestone for the artist, as it’s his first solo project in four years.

The 21-song effort includes collaborations with several prominent artists like Cardi B, Future, Travis Scott, Latto, Don Toliver, Young Nudy, Chlöe, and more. The tracklist was revealed earlier this month.

In anticipation of the LP’s debut, Offset treated fans to two singles: “JEALOUSY” with Cardi and “FAN.” The latter boasted cameos from AMP House members Kai Cenat and Fanum. It also paid homage to Michael Jackson with several wardrobe looks inspired by the late singer’s iconic moments.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, Offset shared, “Even on my own journey, I still feel [Takeoff’s] presence and his energy like, ‘Bro, we got to go hard. We got to win. We got to win. This ain’t the end of it. We got to win.’ So that’s another thing that pushed me through is my boy, Take, man. He didn’t care that he didn’t care about the numbers, nothing. He like, ‘Bro, y’all s**t hard.’ He’s just very supportive in that. I just keep that in the back of my mind and just keep pushing.”

“Take had that… He just had good character. He just was like, ‘I make music with people that love my music, and I love everybody.’ He’s a loving person, man,” the rapper told Zane Lowe. “It was just a tragedy my boy had to go like that, man. But I’m pushing for him too. Legacy, the group thing is it can’t be a group because our main member is missing.”

This release follows the Atlanta native’s debut solo album, FATHER OF 4, which contained the multiplatinum hit “Clout.” The 2019 project also boasted guest appearances from Gunna, 21 Savage, CeeLo Green, J. Cole, and more.