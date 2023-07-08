News Marcelo Hernandez / Stringer via Getty Images /John Shearer/TAS23 / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Jokingly Posts Picture With Taylor Swift Look-Alike / 07.08.2023

At midnight on July 7, Taylor Swift released her eagerly awaited re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). As anticipated, this fresh take on Swift’s classics caused a stir in the music industry, and hip hop superstar Drake had a humorous interaction that played into the hype.

Drake shared a snapshot of himself on his Instagram Story alongside a Swift look-alike. The cheeky caption read, “Congrats on the drop, sis. Dialed in.” Interestingly, the woman in the photo isn’t Swift but a doppelgänger named Jaime Kitt Carson.

Carson, who boasts the fitting Instagram handle trailer____swift, clarified on Twitter that the run-in with the “God’s Plan” rapper occurred during her shift at work. She depicted the Toronto-born artist as being “so nice” during the encounter.

getting cyberbullied on twitter cause drake posted a photo with me on his IG story <3 worth it pic.twitter.com/DLWngSl9fP — jaime (@jkittcarson) July 7, 2023

However, the attention wasn’t all positive. Carson expressed on Twitter that she was facing online bullying due to her sudden exposure, posting a picture of herself giving a thumbs-up with the caption, “Getting cyberbullied on Twitter ’cause Drake posted a photo with me on his IG Story. Worth it.”

In related news, Swift’s latest album has substantiated speculations about lyric alterations in the track “Better Than Revenge.” Simultaneously, Swift’s music appeared in the second season of FX’s original series The Bear, stirring conversations among fans and critics.

Drake, currently headlining a North American tour alongside 21 Savage, is no stranger to drawing headlines. The first two tour stops in Chicago were met with great acclaim, and a playful diss toward Childish Gambino made headlines. The Instagram post involving Swift’s look-alike is another example of Drake’s attempt to keep fans entertained and intrigued on and off the stage.