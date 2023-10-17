New Music Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images Gucci Mane Releases New Album 'Breath Of Fresh Air' / 10.17.2023

Today (Oct. 17), Gucci Mane released his 16th studio album titled Breath of Fresh Air. Initially slated to drop last week, the project was pushed back due to undiclosed reasons.

The 24-track body of work boasts features from Young Dolph, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Key Glock, Kodak Black, DaBaby, 21 Savage, and several more. Meanwhile, production is handled by the likes of London On Da Track, Zaytoven, Mike WiLL Made-It, J. White, and Hitkidd, to name a few.

Ahead of the project, Gucci dropped a number of songs like “Bluffin,” “Married with Millions,” “There I Go,” “Woppenheimer,” and “Broken Hearted.” Listen to the LP below.

In June, the Atlanta rapper spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about taking a new approach musically. Gucci revealed that he wanted to stray away from some of the heavier topics that he’s known for with this album.

“I’m just not in the mood to hear a whole bunch of drilling and killing, and this and that,” he explained on “New Music Daily Radio.” Gucci continued, “Not saying that I haven’t did that before, but just right now, just let me just kind of lead by example and show people that it is more to rap about than my opps and all that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 1017 Records founder noted, “You can rap about going out to eat with your girl or your wife, and that’s what all the songs are about. I’m not saying all about the same thing, but that’s what I’m kind of trying to get off. And a lot of artists I see rap about the pain in they life, but me through my career, a lot of times, I do a lot of rapping about cars, and jewelry and just extravagance.”

Toward the end of their conversation, Gucci shared, “I kind of wanted to let people know that I go through pain. Like I said, I didn’t want to have so much just superficial topics. I hit people and let them know, ‘Hey, this was going on,’ but it ain’t a bad thing. It’s okay to be happy. You know what I’m saying?”