Meek Mill And Rick Ross To Drop Joint Album Next Month

Rick Ross and Meek Mill are gearing up for their forthcoming album, Too Good To Be True, slated for release on Nov. 10. The announcement emerged on Tuesday (Oct. 17) when the latter shared a trailer on Instagram.

“[Too] good to be true, [DJ Khaled and Diddy]. I don’t know what’s about to happen, but s**t [is] about to change,” the Philadelphia native captioned the post.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper declared, “N**gas ain’t seen me or Ross around each other for a long time. We got back to the business, straight back to the family, love, and jumped right back in the studio immediately. So, y’all about to get that live and direct. What happened? Tune in.”

Diddy also weighed in on the project in a separate clip. Referring to the album’s lead single, “SHAQ & KOBE,” the music mogul explained, “That’s when I heard you came and played me the joints. And when I saw the video, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about!’ Even Meek, I was like, ‘Yeah, that n**ga’s bucket [hat] hittin’ just right.’ I’m like, ‘This is refreshing.'”

Last month, Ross and Meek sat with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden for an in-depth interview. The duo revealed the project took roughly 2 1/2 months to complete, characterizing their studio chemistry as “organic motivation.”

“When me and Rozay got in the studio, it was all about real energy, organic motivation. This Rozay, I’m rapping next to, too. This Rozay, Top 5 dead or alive right now. I don’t know who wants to argue with that,” Meek shared during their chat with Darden.

Opting for independence, the LP will be distributed via gamma., an avant-garde music company spearheaded by former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson.