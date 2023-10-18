Meek Mill and Rick Ross

Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images

Meek Mill And Rick Ross To Drop Joint Album Next Month

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.18.2023

Rick Ross and Meek Mill are gearing up for their forthcoming album, Too Good To Be True, slated for release on Nov. 10. The announcement emerged on Tuesday (Oct. 17) when the latter shared a trailer on Instagram.

“[Too] good to be true, [DJ Khaled and Diddy]. I don’t know what’s about to happen, but s**t [is] about to change,” the Philadelphia native captioned the post.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper declared, “N**gas ain’t seen me or Ross around each other for a long time. We got back to the business, straight back to the family, love, and jumped right back in the studio immediately. So, y’all about to get that live and direct. What happened? Tune in.”

Diddy also weighed in on the project in a separate clip. Referring to the album’s lead single, “SHAQ & KOBE,” the music mogul explained, “That’s when I heard you came and played me the joints. And when I saw the video, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about!’ Even Meek, I was like, ‘Yeah, that n**ga’s bucket [hat] hittin’ just right.’ I’m like, ‘This is refreshing.'”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill)

Last month, Ross and Meek sat with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden for an in-depth interview. The duo revealed the project took roughly 2 1/2 months to complete, characterizing their studio chemistry as “organic motivation.”

“When me and Rozay got in the studio, it was all about real energy, organic motivation. This Rozay, I’m rapping next to, too. This Rozay, Top 5 dead or alive right now. I don’t know who wants to argue with that,” Meek shared during their chat with Darden.

Opting for independence, the LP will be distributed via gamma., an avant-garde music company spearheaded by former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson. 

News
Meek Mill
Rick Ross

TRENDING
News

Fans React To Cardi B Addressing Rumors of Her Stealing Nicki Minaj's Flow

Diamond-certified musician Cardi B addressed internet comments that compared her flow on Offset’s album to ...
By Ahmad Davis
10.14.2023
News

Diddy Taps Teyana Taylor For "Closer To God" Video

The song appears on Diddy’s critically acclaimed ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid.’
By Malcolm Trapp
10.12.2023
New Music

Lil Durk Brings "All My Life" Across The Globe With Burna Boy Remix

Lil Durk also tapped K-Pop group Stray Kids for another rendition of the RIAA-certified platinum ...
By Malcolm Trapp
10.13.2023
News

Social Media Reacts To Ice Spice's Debut "SNL" Performance

Popular New York City-raised rapper Ice Spice performed on the heralded “Saturday Night Live” stage ...
By Ahmad Davis
10.15.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories