21 Savage And D4vd Unite On "Call Me Revenge" For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Released today (Oct. 19), 21 Savage is back with his new track “Call Me Revenge” featuring d4vd. The track serves as a lead-in to the highly anticipated game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, set to launch on Nov. 10.

On the record, the Atlanta native rapped, “If he fall, better pick him up. Go down; better get back up. Big Glock, and I got mine tucked. But they know they ain’t f**kin’ with us. No matter what, I’m with ’em.”

According to a recent press release, Savage not only contributed music but also starred in a trailer for the franchise. It arrived after the rapper was revealed as an operator skin alongside the likes of Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg. The statement read, “Call Of Duty players can access 21 Savage as an operator in the game now and carry over the playable skin and their progress from Modern Warfare II to Modern Warfare III.”

“I literally just left a meeting about gaming,” d4vd revealed in an interview with UPROXX in September. “I’m working hand in hand, and being more in the gaming space and telling a story because that’s where I came from. I’m more of a gamer than a musician; it’s telling that story even more. I’m working on scoring and a lot of soundtracking, too.”

Savage has kept busy in the last few years despite not releasing solo work. He saw success with joint albums Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin and Her Loss with Drake, both topping the Billboard 200. Concurrently, d4vd launched two projects in 2023 — Petals To Thorns and The Lost Petals — and is an opener on the second leg of SZA’s North American “SOS Tour.”

“Call Me Revenge” is timely for Savage, who recently announced his first-ever European tour. Scheduled to kick off in Paris on Nov. 14, the show run will conclude with a homecoming date at London’s O2 Arena on Nov. 30. Guests Baby Drill and 21 Harold will accompany him.