Nicki Minaj and Tamar Braxton

Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images and Joi Stokes / Contributor via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Teases Potential Collaboration With Tamar Braxton: "I Got Your Vocals Still, Boo"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.19.2023

Today (Oct. 19), Nicki Minaj revived the possibility of her putting out a collaboration with Tamar Braxton.

On Wednesday (Oct. 18) night, the Queen artist shared that she wanted to write a track for someone. One user asked, “Who were we thinking?” She responded, “It could be a rapper or a singer.”

Afterward, Tamar quote-tweeted Minaj’s post: “I mean… I got a song… or 20 you’d be great on.” The latter replied, “Tay Tay! The tweet was to write a whole song for someone. Also, I got your vocals still, boo. We might have to update them a tad bit, put [the] Tamar sauce on it.”

The New York rapper continued, “I’ll hit you. Plus, I want tickets to your show.”

In 2022, Minaj revealed that she wanted the “All the Way Home” songstress and her sister to contribute to her next project. During an Instagram Live session, she shared, “Y’all know I love Toni Braxton, and I also love Tamar. That’s a great idea. Their voices together, what do you guys think about that? Go and ask Toni and Tamar if they could both sing on my album.”

Subsequently, Tamar wrote on her Instagram Story, “Send me the track, sis! I got [you, Nicki Minaj].”

In 2021, Minaj also teased an unreleased song that featured Brandy, Tamar, and Keke Wyatt. The caption read, “Thank you ladies so much. This is just a lil’ taste. I might share more with the fans as more vocals come in. These were the three [people] that initially came to my mind, so this is so dope.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Minaj’s forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2, is slated to drop on Nov. 17. Ahead of its release, the rapper debuted “Last Time I Saw You” in September.

Later that month, she also performed a song titled “Big Difference” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Although not confirmed to be on the LP, the track is available to stream exclusively on YouTube.

News
Nicki Minaj
Tamar Braxton

TRENDING
News

DC Young Fly Reveals That His Sister Tragically Passed Away

“In a matter of a year, I lost three people: My [cousin] last August, my ...
By Malcolm Trapp
10.16.2023
News

Southside Responds To Backlash After Appearing On Funny Marco's Podcast With G Herbo

Southside reacted to the online backlash he’s receiving after allegedly breaking Funny Marco’s $30,000 watch.
By Malcolm Trapp
10.17.2023
News

Sexyy Red Confirms Pregnancy: "I Got Tired Of Fakin'"

Sexyy Red revealed that she “couldn’t [breathe]” in her 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards red ...
By Malcolm Trapp
10.16.2023
News

Fans React To Cardi B Addressing Rumors of Her Stealing Nicki Minaj's Flow

Diamond-certified musician Cardi B addressed internet comments that compared her flow on Offset’s album to ...
By Ahmad Davis
10.14.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories