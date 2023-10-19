News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images and Joi Stokes / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Teases Potential Collaboration With Tamar Braxton: "I Got Your Vocals Still, Boo" / 10.19.2023

Today (Oct. 19), Nicki Minaj revived the possibility of her putting out a collaboration with Tamar Braxton.

On Wednesday (Oct. 18) night, the Queen artist shared that she wanted to write a track for someone. One user asked, “Who were we thinking?” She responded, “It could be a rapper or a singer.”

Afterward, Tamar quote-tweeted Minaj’s post: “I mean… I got a song… or 20 you’d be great on.” The latter replied, “Tay Tay! The tweet was to write a whole song for someone. Also, I got your vocals still, boo. We might have to update them a tad bit, put [the] Tamar sauce on it.”

The New York rapper continued, “I’ll hit you. Plus, I want tickets to your show.”

I’d like to write a song for someone — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 19, 2023

Tay Tay! The tweet was to write a whole song for someone. also, I got your vocals still boo. We might have to update them a tad bit, put da Tamar sauce on it, etc. 😉 I’ll hit you ♥️ plus I want tickets to your show 😅🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 19, 2023

In 2022, Minaj revealed that she wanted the “All the Way Home” songstress and her sister to contribute to her next project. During an Instagram Live session, she shared, “Y’all know I love Toni Braxton, and I also love Tamar. That’s a great idea. Their voices together, what do you guys think about that? Go and ask Toni and Tamar if they could both sing on my album.”

Subsequently, Tamar wrote on her Instagram Story, “Send me the track, sis! I got [you, Nicki Minaj].”

In 2021, Minaj also teased an unreleased song that featured Brandy, Tamar, and Keke Wyatt. The caption read, “Thank you ladies so much. This is just a lil’ taste. I might share more with the fans as more vocals come in. These were the three [people] that initially came to my mind, so this is so dope.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Minaj’s forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2, is slated to drop on Nov. 17. Ahead of its release, the rapper debuted “Last Time I Saw You” in September.

Later that month, she also performed a song titled “Big Difference” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Although not confirmed to be on the LP, the track is available to stream exclusively on YouTube.