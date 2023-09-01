News Screenshot of Nicki Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” single Nicki Minaj Finally Releases "Last Time I Saw You" Ahead Of 'Pink Friday 2' / 09.01.2023

Today (Sept. 1), Nicki Minaj returned to the spotlight by unveiling her latest single, “Last Time I Saw You.” Serving as a teaser for her highly anticipated fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, set to drop this November, the track saw the musician dipping her feet back into pop and R&B territory.

Opening with a beat produced by ATL Jacob, Minaj crooned, “Beggin’ me to stay, and then you walk away. There’s something that you wanted to say. I was in a rush, but you said you were crushed, and I said, ‘I’d be back; it’s okay.’” Her emotionally charged lyrics delved into the complexities of love and longing.

Elsewhere in the record’s lone verse, she sang, “So close, but we were so distant. Wish I’da known in that instant. Ignored the hints, or I missed it. I killed it. You’d always be in attendance. No flights, but always attеndant.”

Listen to the song below.

Earlier this month, the musician teased the song on an Instagram Live session. “The irony is that my favorite part of the entire song is the very end… Like the last 30 seconds. Can’t wait for you all to hear it,” Minaj noted on Twitter.

For those who’ve followed the rapper’s illustrious career, the upcoming debut of Pink Friday 2 will signify her first album release since 2018’s Queen. The latter boasted hits like “Chun Li,” “Good Form,” and “Barbie Dreams.” It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In July, the “Do We Have A Problem?” artist cryptically tweeted, “Yesterday I worked on my current TOP 2 songs off [Pink Friday 2]. The eargasms you’re all about to have. Ooh, child, get ready!”

Yesterday I worked on my current TOP 2 songs off PF2. The eargasms that YALL are about to have. Ooohhhh chiiiii huntyyyyy don’t make dat serveeeee 🩰🎀🛼 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 30, 2023

“Last Time I Saw You” finds Minaj exploring a softer, more contemplative side, a contrast to her typically fiery verses and audacious stage presence.