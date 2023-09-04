News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Boosie And Yung Bleu Beef Escalates In Recent Social Media Exchange / 09.04.2023

After several weeks of slight jabs and back-and-forths, Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu’s beef reached a new peak. Last month, the former claimed he made the “You’re Mines Still” singer pay him back $30,000. Today (Sept. 4), the former collaborators traded sharp accusations on social media platforms over a financial dispute.

The Baton Rouge native claimed that Bleu and his current label, EMPIRE, owe him substantial funds. The contentious relationship reached new heights on Sunday (Sept. 3) when Bleu flaunted $1 million in cash on his Instagram Stories. Garnered from his “Love Scars Tour,” the image seemed to inflame Boosie even more.

Boosie wrote, “This n**ga still don’t wanna pay me. At this point, he playing me like I’m just a b**ch a** n**ga.”

In response, the Alabama crooner aired his grievances over the situation. His retort came in a series of posts that claimed the “Wipe Me Down” rapper hadn’t invested in his career while demanding a whopping $10 million. To counter, Bleu stated that he’d offered Boosie a $2 million settlement, which was reportedly complete with publishing rights to his mixtape catalog.

“[You] went on Vlad and said f**k my $2 million! Now, [you] going back on the deal we made when I [blew] up, saying we did it behind your back! We [could’ve] walked away from your deal without giving [you] any of that, n**ga, [‘cause you] ain’t do s**t in the contract. I was paying for everything,” Bleu explained.

Boosie retaliated with equal venom, accusing Bleu of deception and ingratitude. The rapper said he gave his former artist tens of thousands of dollars, Cuban link chains, and even mink coats for touring appearances.

“You go do a deal for $5 mil’ [and] forge my signature [and] don’t tell me nothing #snake. Then wait till I get shot [and] bring me $100K on Instagram [and] say this for being my CEO but still never tell me about a deal. Guess your conscience was eating [you] up, #snake.”

Check out the full dialogue below.

