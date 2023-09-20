News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Kai Cenat Reveals Heartfelt Text Message From Offset After 24-Hour Stream / 09.20.2023

Offset took over Kai Cenat’s 24-hour livestream last Thursday (Sept. 14), which gave fans a rare glimpse into the life of the North Atlanta star.

Activities of the day ranged from gaming sessions, using a birth simulator, reacting to AMP House’s cypher, and even a surprise call from Cardi B. During their brief interaction, the Washington Heights rapper humorously insisted that her husband should stream every day. She said, “This is what I need in my life, for real. You need to be streaming every single day for 24 hours, so I can know everything you’re doing.”

However, one of the most touching moments came after the event. In a clip reposted by DJ Akademiks today (Sept. 20), Cenat revealed a heartfelt message he received from Offset. The musician expressed his deep appreciation for the fun they had.

“Really thankful for the time and fun, bro. The whole gang. Love them n**gas like they’re my brothers. Thank you, bro. I haven’t had fun like this in life for a long time, bro. I needed that in my life. Been so serious for so long. N**gas goin’ through s**t with no fun. Thank you,” Offset texted, per the steamer.

Later, Cenat emphasized that bringing out the real person behind the celebrity facade is the goal of his streams. He stated, “I don’t know if you guys are putting together the pattern of me having guests on stream. My thing, for me, having guests on stream is not to just have guests on stream… I want this to be an opportunity for them […] to display personality and to display to the audience that, no matter what, no matter how successful n**gas get, no matter how big things are, we’re all normal, bro.”

Offset is currently preparing to release his second solo album, SET IT OFF, on Oct. 13. The LP is led by singles “JEALOUSY” featuring Cardi B and “FAN.”

Speaking about the latter, the Migos artist revealed, “I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.”