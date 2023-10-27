News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Meek Mill And Rick Ross Tap Shaquille O'Neal And Dame D.O.L.L.A. For "SHAQ & KOBE (Remix)" / 10.27.2023

Rick Ross and Meek Mill tapped NBA talents Shaquille O’Neal and Damian Lillard for a remix of their high-energy single “SHAQ & KOBE.” The track debuted on HOT 97 Thursday (Oct. 26) night with Funkmaster Flex before landing on streaming services the following day (Oct. 27).

Lillard, who uses his moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A., made his presence felt with a number of hard-hitting lines. He rapped, “I done damn near made a billi’, b**ch, you not a dummy / Make sure everybody fed and it’s not the tummy / N**gas makin’ fashion statements and I’m poppin’ bummy / ‘Cause I don’t march to the drum that these n**gas playin’ / Real big steppers gon’ step in; there’s no delayin’ / My mama seen it comin’, was over my shoulder prayin’.”

Meanwhile, Shaq is a basketball and rap veteran, having dropped a number of projects during the ‘90s. “Get it custom at the dealer so I fit the wheel / I can hear the money talkin’ like if it was Phil / Focus on communities I wish to build / When it’s for the unity, that’s when I drill / They love me out in Philly like I roll with Meek / They treat me like I’m Ricky when I’m on the beach,” he spat.

Listen to the single below.

The collaboration also spilled onto the set of “Inside the NBA” on Thursday. Meek and Ross surprised hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Charles Barkley with personalized crewnecks and a custom Maybach Music Group (MMG) chain for Shaq.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player later opened up about his history with Ross. He spoke about the influence of the rapper’s hit “Hustlin'” during his 2006 NBA championship in Miami. “At the time, when we was winning our championship, ‘Hustlin’’ was killing the streets, and that was my joint every time I rode to the games,” Shaq said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Meek and Ross’ new track is a precursor to their joint album, It’s Too Good To Be True. It’s set to drop on Nov. 10 via Larry Jackson’s gamma. It followed their previous single, “Lyrical Eazy,” which sampled JAY-Z’s “Breathe Easy (Lyrical Exercise).”