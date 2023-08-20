News Photo: Steph Chambers / Staff via Getty Images Damian Lillard Seemingly Unfollows The Portland Blazers After Releasing His New Album / 08.20.2023

On Friday (Aug. 18), seven-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard released his newest full-length project, Don D.O.L.L.A. Under the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A., the celebrated hooper and rapper unleashed a 15-track LP featuring Jordin Sparks, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Mozzy, Tobe Nigwe, and more.

While many celebrated the former Weber State student-athlete for his newest onslaught of records, many noticed that he allegedly unfollowed his current team, the Portland Trail Blazers, on social media.

This report comes on the heels of his request to be traded from the team following the NBA Draft. Many fans on social media added fuel to the fire when they realized he followed a few members of the current Miami Heat roster. The Heat are at the top of Lillard’s trade destination wish list.

One user on social media posted a screenshot of his following, stating, “Dame unfollowed Portland and checked in with the OG. The game is the game.” The Heat fan page alluded to Lillard supposedly following long-time Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem.

Dame unfollowed Portland and checked in with the OG. The game is the game pic.twitter.com/5bXrdJOjqq — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) August 20, 2023

While many await updates on his pending trade request, fans are listening to his album, hoping to hear his stance on the debacle. When talking about his new album, he said, “I wanted to make an album that not only showcased my growth as an artist but also conveyed the complexities of my life and responsibilities. This project allowed me to delve into my emotions and share my experiences in a way I’ve never done before. I usually record an album during the NBA offseason in a couple of weeks, but this album took over a year. I sat with this art and made sure I was saying exactly what I wanted to say in the best way I could. I know I became a better artist and storyteller with this album.”

While many speculate on what will happen with the NBA star’s career, many applaud his growth as an emcee. Check out Dame D.O.L.L.A.’s fifth studio album, Don D.O.L.L.A., below!