Jack Harlow Announced As Detroit Lions' Halftime Performer For Thanksgiving / 10.31.2023

Jack Harlow is set to headline the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, as announced before the Monday (Oct. 30) night game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m proud to say I’m doing the halftime show at the Thanksgiving game in Detroit here in a little under a month,” Harlow revealed on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown.” He added, “It’s wonderful.”

The “WHATS POPPIN” hitmaker explained, “I mean, it’s insane. Just to be in the hometown of somebody I look up to and that paved so much of the way and made it OK in a certain sense… It means the world. I mean, there’s a little bit of weight to it. You show up and feel like the people in this town have a high standard, you know?”

The artist later shared his aspirations for the event to stand out. “It’s an opportunity, and you can either do the bare minimum, or you can seize it. So we’re putting a lot of thought into it,” he stated.

Just announced! @jackharlow will be the performer for our Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by @Verizon! 📰 https://t.co/oUNhlBkWe3 pic.twitter.com/vMCAMpCFfk — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 30, 2023

Previous performances for Detroit’s halftime show included Bebe Rexha in 2022 and Big Sean in 2021. The Thanksgiving Day Classic will air nationally on Fox on Nov. 23 at 12:30 p.m. ET as the Lions face the Green Bay Packers.

On the music side, Harlow recently collaborated with BTS’ Jung Kook on “3D.” Prior to that, he unloaded a number of visuals from his third studio album Jackman., which debuted in April. The 10-song effort contained standout cuts like “They Don’t Love It,” “It Can’t Be,” and “Denver,” among others.

On Nov. 24, Harlow is slated to begin his “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.” It will kick off at the Owensboro Sportscenter before making stops in Covington, Pikeville, and Murray. The finale is set to take place on Dec. 3 at Lexington’s Rupp Arena.