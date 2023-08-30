Music Videos Screenshot from Jack Harlow’s “Denver” video Jack Harlow Ventures Throughout Namesake State In "Denver" Video / 08.30.2023

Today (Aug. 30), Jack Harlow paid tribute to The Mile High City in his new video for “Denver.” The song initially graced his third studio album, Jackman, which rolled out in April.

Directed by Eliel Ford, the accompanying visual unfolded in the namesake state itself. It kicked off with Harlow lying on an empty room’s floor while solitary illumination cast dramatic shadows on his face.

Elsewhere in the clip, the rapper drove through the mountains to escape the city’s hustle and bustle. His journey culminated in tranquil yet overwhelming panoramas of Colorado’s rocky landscapes, signaling a moment of personal epiphany.

“I’ve seen enough of me on this lil’ screen. I’ve become so vain and insecure ’bout everything,” Harlow rapped. “I feel all this pressure to live up to what they tell me I’m gon’ be. So I isolate myself; you can’t help me, it’s on me.”

In another part of the song, he spat, “I wrote that first verse in Denver back in September. It’s January now, and I’m feelin’ like myself again. I got Angel back in here, I need his help again. I’m takin’ time away but wonderin’ what a healthy helping is. F**k it, they gon’ check for me, I tell myself and tell my friends. Avoidin’ any talks about the elephant.”

The video diverged from Harlow’s usual work, which is often teamed with a homegrown entourage or newfound fame-induced posse. Whether peering over the horizons or meandering alone through a strip club, the rapper seemed engrossed in a private world of contemplation throughout the visuals for “Denver.”

Harlow’s Jackman followed his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which ventured unexpectedly into pop and produced “First Class.” The single debuted on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and was RIAA-certified platinum twice last year.

The musician is slated to embark on the “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour” in the upcoming months. It will cover six shows between Nov. 24 and Dec. 3. The run begins in Owensboro and wraps up in Lexington.