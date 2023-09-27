News Pierre Suu / Contributor via Getty Images and Rob Kim / Stringer via Getty Images Jack Harlow And Jung Kook Tease New Collaboration "3D" / 09.27.2023

Jung Kook’s upcoming Jack Harlow-assisted single, “3D,” is set to drop this Friday (Sept. 29).

Revealed today (Sept. 27), a teaser offered a tantalizing glimpse into what fans can expect from the accompanying visuals. It kicked off with the K-pop singer wearing an all-white outfit while ascending a staircase. The scene later shifted to a van emptying people into an isolated courtyard with the “Left and Right” hitmaker gripping a sledgehammer.

Things heated up when the singer sat across from what appeared to be Harlow in a chess match. Afterward, the screen faded to black with Kook’s vocals in the backdrop. He sang, “I just wanna see you like that. See you like that, see you like that. I just wanna see you like that. See you like… I wanna see it in motion, in 3D.”

“3D” will serve as a sequel to Kook’s previous single, “Seven,” which featured Latto. It managed to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Not only did it serve as a first for the Atlanta native, but the track also marked a first for hip hop in 2023.

The Korean artist’s label, HYBE, also shared a note regarding the imminent record via Weverse. It read, “[It’s] a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions. Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jung Kook following ‘Seven’ [featuring Latto]. Jack Harlow has featured in this track, bringing his unique rap style and adding zest to the song.”

This morning, Harlow also tweeted, “I’ll fly [you] from Korea to Kentucky.” This joint effort will mark the “First Class” artist’s first dip into K-pop waters and Kook’s second partnership with an American rapper this year.

I’ll fly u from Korea to Kentucky — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) September 23, 2023

As a BTS member, the latter previously teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of the 2021 hit “Butter.” Meanwhile, fellow collaborator J-Hope joined forces with J. Cole on the track “On The Street” in March.