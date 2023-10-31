North West

Kevork Djansezian / Stringer via Getty Images

North West Says She Wants To Take Over Yeezy And SKIMS One Day

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.31.2023

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s eldest child, North West, wants to fill the shoes of her parents when she grows up.

Today, the 10-year-old was featured in the cover story of i-D’s The New Wave issue. During the LA native’s conversation with the publication, North spoke about her favorite outfit, painting, and other hobbies, to name a few topics.

Toward the end of the feature, North was asked what she wants to be as she grows older. The young public figure replied, “A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.”

She added, “When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So, a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day, I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by i-D (@i_d)

Kanye’s Yeezy line officially launched in 2015 after the rapper partnered with Adidas. It spawned an array of sneakers like the Boost 750 and Foam Runner silhouette. The pair also released a number of apparel items before cutting ties in 2022.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s SKIMS was founded in 2019 with Jens Grede. According to The New York Times, the shapewear brand is valued at a whopping $4 billion after expanding into loungewear and swimwear. Kanye was previously revealed to be the label’s “ghost creative director” and designer of its original logo.

Elsewhere in the conversation with i-D, North mentioned that her favorite song at the moment was Kanye’s “Through The Wire.” Released in 2003, the RIAA-certified platinum record appeared on the Chicago native’s The College Dropout the following year.

News
North West
Kanye West

TRENDING
News

North West Goes Viral After Dressing Up As Kanye West's 'Graduation' Bear

Fans are loving North West’s Kanye West-inspired Halloween outfit. The ‘Graduation’ bear is linked to ...
By Ahmad Davis
10.28.2023
News

Social Media Reacts To Ice Spice's Betty Boop Halloween Costume

Ice Spice went viral after performing in a revealing Betty Boop costume during her Powerhouse ...
By Ahmad Davis
10.29.2023
News

SZA Reveals Her Reaction To Drake Using First "Slime You Out" Draft: "Are You Trying To Sabotage Me?"

“I’m scared because I handed in [the] second vocals, and he didn’t use that,” SZA ...
By Malcolm Trapp
10.30.2023
News

21 Savage Responds To Kodak Black's Claim That He Switched Up Following 'Her Loss'

21 Savage took to Twitter to address the claim that he changed up on Kodak ...
By Ahmad Davis
10.29.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories