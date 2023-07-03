News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and MEGA / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Bumps Kanye West’s “Through The Wire” Ahead Of Chicago Tour Stop / 07.03.2023

Drake continues to drop hints about his forthcoming album For All The Dogs while also expressing admiration for one of Kanye West’s iconic tracks.

The Canadian artist shared an Instagram story on Sunday (July 2) sporting a sweatshirt. It was emblazoned with the same canine figures used in the promotion of his poetry book “Titles Ruin Everything” and presumably imminent LP.

In the clip reposted by Elliott Wilson, viewers can hear Drizzy harmonizing with West’s College Dropout hit “Through the Wire.” The video is set against a backdrop of bathroom acoustics while he rhythmically moves to the beat and showcases his luxurious wristwatch.

The musician’s song choice appears to be more than just casual karaoke. It seems to foreshadow the first stop of his “It’s All a Blur Tour” with 21 Savage, which is set to kick off in Yeezy’s hometown on Wednesday (July 5).

Despite a history of friction, Drake and Ye seemed to bury the hatchet in December 2021 during the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert in Los Angeles. The anticipated reunion was intended to unify the hip hop community and raise awareness about prison reform.

Moreover, J. Prince elaborated on the significance of the show with Billboard by emphasizing the influential power of the artists and their potential to save lives. He stated, “I believe by Drake and Kanye being an example, as two of hip hop’s top artists, that lives would be saved. I believe this is going to be imitated and it’s important to be an example to those that look up to you and that meant something to Drake.”

However, the Toronto native seemingly revisited their past rivalry earlier this year with a veiled reference to West’s divorce in his April single “Search & Rescue.” It included a sample from a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” episode and a look-alike of Kim Kardashian on the cover.

In the sample, Kardashian can be heard saying, “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that. Yep, I saw it on the internet.”