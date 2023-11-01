News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Gunna And Turbo Announce New Single "Bachelor" / 11.01.2023

Gunna and frequent collaborator Turbo are reuniting once again. Today (Nov. 1), the pair announced their upcoming joint effort, “Bachelor,” will be dropping on Friday (Nov. 3).

The track samples James Blake’s 2020 cut “Do You Ever” and was performed for the first time during Gunna’s Los Angeles concert in September.

Turbo shared a teaser of the record earlier this week via his Instagram. In the snippet, Gunna rapped, “Who else you thinkin’ ‘bout? / I can’t be callin’ your phone every day / F**k is you thinkin’ ‘bout / This s**t ain’t loyal, then it’s gonna spoil / Your heart like the trash, you can take it out / Quit makin’ up s**t to complain about / She lay on the couch, I’m all in her crouch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❕WUNNA❕🥷🏻✝️ (@gunna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUN DAT BACK TURBO™️ (@turbothegreat)

Notably, the pair’s relationship dates back some years. In addition to working on hits like Travis Scott’s “YOSEMITE,” Turbo executive produced Gunna and Lil Baby’s 2018 project, Drip Harder. The 13-song body of work spawned a number of standout records such as “Close Friends,” “Off White VLONE,” and the Drake-assisted “Never Recover.”

During a 2018 interview with Billboard, the beatmaker spoke about the recording process. He explained, “I think they complemented each other well. Gunna is going to give you that melodic music that’s going to take you back to a certain place and capture a feeling, [whereas] Lil Baby is going to give you that story. With them two combined, it’s kind of like a new sound.”

Meanwhile, Gunna has been on a hot streak since being released from prison in December 2022. The Atlanta artist dropped a Gift & a Curse in June. The 15-track LP, which contained songs like “fukumean” and “rodeo dr,” landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked his sixth consecutive Top 3 debut.

He also collaborated with Victor Thomas for a remix of the latter’s “THIS YEAR (Blessings).” It garnered 4.2 million views on YouTube and was the first time the rapper dipped his feet into the Afrobeats genre.