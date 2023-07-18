Gunna

Gunna Announces Two Headline Shows For New York And Los Angeles

On the heels of his recent album, Gunna is slated to headline two concerts in New York City and Los Angeles come September. The upcoming shows mark the rapper’s first solo headline performances in a span of two years, subsequently stirring up an air of excitement among his fanbase.

Dubbed “The Gift,” the Atlanta native’s first show is slated for Sept. 9 at Brooklyn’s prestigious Barclays Center. Meanwhile, the second show titled “The Curse” is expected to light up the stage at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

Citi cardholders are to be given exclusive access to presale tickets later today (July 18). Following this, presales for Artist Fan Club and Spotify Fans will begin on Wednesday (July 19). General ticket sales are scheduled to kick off on Friday (July 21), with all relevant details accessible via Citi Entertainment’s website or Gunna’s official website.

According to the official press release, the Grammy-nominated musician is collaborating with PLUS1. Each ticket sold will contribute a dollar to The Goodr Foundation, which is an organization striving to serve healthy meals to the youth, families, and senior citizens grappling with food insecurity.

In June, Gunna released a Gift & a Curse. The 15-song LP, which contained standout cuts like “p angels” and “rodeo dr,” has no guest appearances. The album landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking his sixth consecutive Top 3 debut. To promote the project, the rapper also put out several music videos like “idk nomore,” “alright,” and “back to the moon.”

Moreover, “fukumean” stormed its way onto the Billboard Hot 100, securing the No. 7 position as of the chart update on Monday (July 17). It serves as Gunna’s first solo Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and his fourth Top 10 entry overall.

