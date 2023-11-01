News VALERIE MACON / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Nas X's Tampon Costume Sparks Mixed Reactions On Social Media / 11.01.2023

On Halloween (Oct. 31), Lil Nas X unveiled two costumes that garnered widespread reactions.

Uploaded to the “INDUSTRY BABY” hitmaker’s Instagram today (Nov. 1), he dressed as a human-sized tampon. The footage revealed the rapper in a white wig, tights, matching high heels, and a red-stained jacket. Aiming to highlight menstruation, the look spurred a number of discussions on Instagram.

In the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked, one user wrote, “Doing everything to mock a woman and [I don’t know] why he thought it was funny to be a bloody tampon.” Another came to the musician’s defense, “As a female, y’all really dragging it. Calm down, it was Halloween. I think the s**t was hilarious.”

Elsewhere, one person argued that Nas X wasn’t doing anything people haven’t seen before. They stated, “We have seen people dress up as genital parts as well as contraceptives and drugs… Cancel culture and sensitivity has already damn near destroyed comedy. Let’s not take the last holiday where it’s okay to be a little bit outrageous, too.”

On Twitter, internet personality Oli London chimed in on the situation. He explained, “Lil Nas mocks women by dressing as a giant bloody tampon for Halloween. His Instagram post received almost 500,000 likes.”

Nas X later clapped back at London by pointing out the influencer’s several plastic surgery procedures to mimic that of BTS’ Jimin. “[You] had surgery to look South Korean for the rest of your life; I was a c**t tampon for one Halloween. Please perish.”

Initially, the rapper paid tribute to rock and roll pioneer Little Richard by recreating several iconic looks of the late musician. He shared seven distinct outfits on Instagram. Each mirrored the “Tutti Frutti” artist’s style during various career phases.

He also thanked Richard for paving the way for artists like him. Nas X wrote, “This man created rock and roll and doesn’t get enough credit for it.” Moreover, the Grammy winner shared a video imitating the Georgia native’s 1956 performance of “The Girl Can’t Help It.”