News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Randy Shropshire / Stringer via Getty Images Lil Nas X Responds To Baby Storme's Style Stealing Accusations / 04.29.2024

Over the weekend, alt-pop singer Baby Storme unleashed a tirade against several music figures, including Ice Spice, whom she alleged was her best friend at one point. Although the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” hitmaker has yet to respond, Lil Nas X did.

In her initial rant, Storme claimed, “Lil Nas X, I’m not even gonna address you. [You’re] another clown a** Barb who tried to steal my identity. He stole my [‘This City is a Graveyard’] look that I INVENTED and then used it to launch his new era, ‘J CHRIST.’” She also included a screenshot of the Grammy-winning rapper wearing a white gown next to a photo from her aforementioned music video.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday (April 28), Nas X wrote, “I am flattered that you think my outfit was genuinely inspired by your Party City, Monster High dress. Log off the internet and have your psychotic breakdown without an audience like the rest of us, baby girl.”

I am flattered that you think my outfit was genuinely inspired by your party city monster high dress. Log off the internet and have your psychotic breakdown without an audience like the rest of us baby girl. https://t.co/FqXBwIyur6 — ☆ (@LilNasX) April 28, 2024

Storme subsequently took jabs at Nas X for being a Nicki Minaj fan. “Everybody knows him as a weird a** Barb. Even Nicki refused to do a song with him when he asked,” she stated. “Tell Nicki she can’t hide behind you and the rest of her minions.”

The singer’s remarks appeared to reference Nas X asking Minaj to collaborate with him on a record. In 2021, the musician revealed that he sent “INDUSTRY BABY” to the Queen artist but didn’t get a reply. When the now-RIAA-certified Platinum song eventually came out, it featured Jack Harlow.

Meanwhile, “SUN GOES DOWN” from Nas X’s debut album, MONTERO, included lyrics like, “Stanning Nicki mornin’ into dawn/ Only place I felt like I belonged.” It’s also worth mentioning that before his career took off, the Georgia native reportedly ran a Minaj stan account.

Nobody in the music industry fucks with Montero btw. Everybody knows him as a weird ass barb. Even Nicki (his queen,) refused to do a song with him when he asked. Embarrassing ass barb. Tell Nicki she can’t hide behind you & the rest of her minions. I see you Nicki! 😉 — Baby Storme (@babystorme_) April 29, 2024

Btw, I already knew Lil Nas X would be the one celebrity to respond. I baited him. 😉 And it was easy since he is a barb. Thank you for the free promo, Montero! You really put my career on the map now!! 😍😍😍😍 — Baby Storme (@babystorme_) April 29, 2024