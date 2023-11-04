News Photos: Catherine Powell / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Fans Speculate That Nicki Minaj Subbed Megan Thee Stallion's New Track / 11.04.2023

Nicki Minaj has been known for her ability to get the internet in an uproar with her subtle yet calculated shots. Friday afternoon (Nov. 3), the Pink Friday emcee got people talking after posting a meme of a man taking off his headphones in disgust with no further context.

Instantly, fans took to social media to determine who the shot was directed toward. It did not take long for fans to make the educated guess that Megan The Stallion was the target for her latest diss. Friday morning (Nov. 3), the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper released her long-awaited solo release following her trial against Tory Lanez.

Her new song “Cobra” showed a more vulnerable side of the Houston representative. Met with mixed reviews, the latest track was applauded for her vulnerability. During the new release, she rapped, “Breakin’ down and I had the whole world watchin’/ But the worst part is really who watched me/ Every night I cried, I almost died/ And nobody close tried to stop me/ Long as everybody gettin’ paid, right?/Everything’ll be okay, right?”

She followed that by passionately rapping, “I’m winnin’, so nobody trippin’/ Bet if I ever fall off, everybody go missin’/ At night, I’m sittin’ in a dark room thinkin’/ Probably why I always end up drinkin’/ Yes, I’m very depressed/ How can somebody so blessed wanna slit they wrist?”

There have been rumors of a beef between the previous collaborators following the release of “Bongos” with Cardi B. The two coincidentally performed the song for the first time during the 2023 MTV VMAs hosted by Nicki Minaj. The set was a last-minute addition to the show’s line-up.

After seeing the meme, one fan on social media said, “The way everyone in the quotes immediately associated this pic with Megan’s new song like. Are y’all Megan supporters? Are y’all also agreeing with Nicki?” Another fan mentioned, “The fact y’all assume this is about Meg even though Nicki is working on her album rn and has been saying for weeks now that she’s proud of her work.”

The way everyone in the quotes immediately associated this pic with Megan’s new song like😭😭😭😭 are y’all Megan supporters are y’all also agreeing with nicki — 𐌋𐌀𐌊𐌉𐌊𐌉 (@lawolfyki) November 4, 2023