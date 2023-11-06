News Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images Rick Ross And Meek Mill Announce $50,000 Sweepstakes Ahead Of Joint LP / 11.06.2023

Today (Nov. 6), Rick Ross and Meek Mill announced a $50,000 sweepstakes tied to their joint album, Too Good to Be True.

Requiring no purchase, the contest allows fans 18 and older to enter by submitting seven lucky numbers and pre-saving the LP. The project is set to release this Friday (Nov. 10) through Maybach Music and gamma.

Furthermore, the sweepstakes will end on Nov. 16, with its winner randomly selected on a date to be announced soon.

The buzz around Ross and Meek’s upcoming body of work was initially fueled by “SHAQ & KOBE.” It received an added boost from the official remix featuring Damian Lillard and Shaquille O’Neal himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maybach Music Group (@untouchablemmg)

The Philadelphia native previously teased the album on Oct. 17 via an Instagram trailer. In regard to the pre-release single, Diddy shared, “That’s when I heard you came and played me the joints. And when I saw the video, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about!’ Even Meek, I was like, ‘Yeah, that n**ga’s bucket [hat] hittin’ just right.’ I’m like, ‘This is refreshing.’”

Meek also gave more context to the joint effort. He explained, “N**gas ain’t seen me or Ross around each other for a long time. We got back to the business, straight back to the family, love, and jumped right back in the studio immediately. So, y’all about to get that live and direct. What happened? Tune in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill)

On Oct. 20, he and Ross dropped another standout track titled “Lyrical Eazy.” It sampled JAY-Z’s “Breathe Easy (Lyrical Exercise)” and arrived alongside a Kid Art-directed video.

During an interview with Ebro Darden’s “Rap Life Radio” in September, Meek opened up about his chemistry with Ross. He stated, “When me and Rozay got in the studio, it was all about real energy, organic motivation. This Rozay, I’m rapping next to, too. This Rozay, top five dead or alive right now. I don’t know who wants to argue with that.”