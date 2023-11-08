News Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Possible Nicki Minaj-Remy Ma Reconciliation / 11.08.2023

On Tuesday (Nov. 7) evening, Nicki Minaj posted an Instagram Story that ignited speculation about the end of her long-standing feud with Remy Ma.

In a screenshot reshared by The Neighborhood Talk, the rapper partially quoted Remy’s verse from Big Pun’s 2000 song “Ms. Martin.” It read, “Look over your shoulder, I’m in [the Rover], it’s OVER, b**ch.”

Minaj also paired it with the release date of her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, which is slated to drop on Dec. 8. The public nod to Remy opened the floodgates for fan theories and excitement.

On Twitter, one user wrote, “Honestly, if Nicki and Remy did make amends, I wouldn’t be mad [because] they kept it in the music! Nicki even said that herself. She ain’t go trynna fight Nicki, and [the] s**t she did was [what] rappers do.”

Another stated, “If Nicki [is] making up with Remy Ma, then make up with Megan [Thee Stallion], Cardi [B], and Latto ’cause?” Check out more reactions below.

Honestly if Nicki and Remy did make amends i wouldn’t be mad bc they kept it in the music! Nicki even said that herself she ain’t go trynna fight Nicki and shit she did was rappers do, not sensitive ass hos who can dish but can’t take. — BEAM YOU UP (@NOWHOLDAWNN) November 8, 2023

Nicki cool with remy? Let me just have my gun on standby. — 💕 (@Callmekeya_) November 8, 2023

I would be here for a remy x nicki COLLAB cannot lie — jamiyalove (@jamiyaloves) November 8, 2023

Nicki X Remy?? Oh I’m up! — MR. PETTY 🤭 (@Vonbucksss1) November 8, 2023

if nicki making up with remy ma then make up with megan, cardi, and latto cause ? — ᴊᴀʏ (@JAYsPRINTs1) November 8, 2023

The two artists’ discord peaked in 2017 with Minaj’s “No Frauds” and Remy’s “ShETHER.” However, the latter indicated a move past their feud in November of the same year. She stated, “I have no problem calling people out by name. I don’t. I’m so over that. I’m past that. I’m like in a good space, like, I feel like everything that happened, everything happens for a reason.”

The former Terror Squad member revisited their beef during a “Drink Champs” interview in 2022. “I never saw that one coming because I felt like we had a conversation because I’ve been in this predicament before, where I was the girl just coming in,” she said. “I just felt like anything I say, people are gonna say I’m talking about her. Anything she says, people are gonna say she’s talking about me.”

Minaj responded in the comments of The Shade Room‘s repost. The musician wrote, “He must be misunderstanding what she [was] saying to him. Did he say, ‘This is you telling her that?’ For the record, I’ve never had this conversation with her or anyone.”