News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Meek Mill And Rick Ross Reveal 'Too Good To Be True' Tracklist / 11.08.2023

Rick Ross and Meek Mill are set to release their collaborative album, Too Good to Be True, on Friday (Nov. 10).

Today (Nov. 8), the pair revealed its tracklist, which spans 17 songs. The project will also contain guest appearances from Future, DJ Khaled, Teyana Taylor, Jeremih, Vory, The-Dream, Fabolous, French Montana, and more. Notably, Wale is slated to feature on “Fine Lines,” which will mark a significant reunion for the trio.

Prior releases from the joint effort include singles like “SHAQ & KOBE” and “Lyrical Eazy.” The former was remixed by NBA icons Shaquille O’Neal and Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, the latter sampled JAY-Z’s “Breathe Easy (Lyrical Exercise).”

Too Good to Be True is Ross’ first full-length offering since Maybach Music Group moved to Larry Jackson’s gamma. Facilitated by executive Breyon Prescott, the company will serve as a successor to the rapper’s former distributor, Atlantic Records.

“You know Breyon and I have been making money together for a long time; even more important, we have always been able to do great business, which is why I look forward to this partnership with gamma,” Ross explained in a press statement. “This is a big move for Larry to be in the position he’s in and for me to be in the position I’m in. It’s only right we come together and make some HISTORIC moves.”

Check out the tracklist below.

In September, Ross and Meek spoke to Ebro Darden about the album. The “Aston Martin Music” artist explained, “We won already. We’re playing with what? The house’s money, and it’s only one way to explain that or describe that. It’s Too Good To Be True, which is the name of the project me and Meek Mill will be releasing.”

Meek added, “When me and Rozay got in the studio, it was all about real energy, organic motivation. This Rozay, I’m rapping next to, too. This Rozay, top five dead or alive right now. I don’t know who wants to argue with that.”