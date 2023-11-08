Tory Lanez

Manny Carabel / Stringer via Getty Images

Tory Lanez's 'Alone At Prom (Deluxe)' Teaser Draws Reaction From Reporter Meghann Cuniff

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.08.2023

Despite being incarcerated, Tory Lanez teased new music from behind bars on Tuesday (Nov. 7). He revealed a promo clip for the deluxe edition of his 2021 album, Alone At Prom, via Instagram. 

The announcement came in the form of a claymation video featuring a character that many viewers thought resembled journalist Meghann Cuniff. Throughout the rapper’s trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, the court reporter provided several updates on Lanez’s legal situation.

Observers quickly connected the figure’s bob hairdo and glasses to Cuniff, leading her to respond on Twitter. She wrote, “Hmmm, what do you all think? Me or nah?” followed by a link to Megan’s latest track, “Cobra.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FARGO’S CRAZY LIFE (@torylanez)

The Toronto native’s relationship with Cuniff has been fraught. During a September court session, Lanez allegedly called the journalist “googly-eyed b**ch.” She shared on Twitter, “I didn’t hear it, and I’m still working to see if [the] transcript has it, but I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me… Conflicting reports on whether he named me.”

From North Kern State Prison, Lanez shared his resolve through a voicemail after being transferred in October. He stated, “Ayo, Umbrellas, man. What’s good? I’m talking to you live from prison right now. Man, I’m just happy to get out from that bulls**t county jail. They was hating on a young fly n**ga, ya heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown. Half-sized cell by myself. No windows, no mirrors. N**ga ain’t even seen himself in a whole year, yo.”

The rapper continued, “With all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man. And I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day, and I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support. Man, I feel like this a scary time, but don’t be afraid, man.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FARGO’S CRAZY LIFE (@torylanez)

Tory Lanez

