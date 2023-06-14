News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Chlöe Adds Her Own Spin To Ayra Starr's 2021 Song "Bloody Samaritan" / 06.14.2023

Today (June 14), Chlöe shared a clip of her covering Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan.” The 56-second vid saw the musician adding her own spin to the track, which originally came out in 2021.

It serves as the latest in a string of covers the artist has put out over the years, including The Weeknd’s “Earned It,” Adele’s “Easy On Me,” and Cardi B’s “Be Careful.”

“You don’t make my money for me, no. So you ain’t doing nothing to me, no. Wishing all the bad, you gon’ wish you never had. All that really don’t do nothing to me,” she sings. “Unbothered shot caller, got my name in my mouth water. You like it, so thirsty. They tried to break me, oh father.”

Following its upload, the Nigerian singer-songwriter quoted the tweet, saying, “I love you, [Chlöe].”

I love you chloeee 🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/N0GVVH96Ic — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) June 14, 2023

The original rendition of the song appeared on Starr’s debut album, 19 & Dangerous. The accompanying visuals amassed over 9 million views following its release while the live performance video racked up 45 million views.

In March, Chlöe released her long-awaited first studio album aptly titled In Pieces. Featuring Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Future, the 14-song effort was put out via Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. It contained tracks like “Body Do,” “Pray It Away,” and “Cheat Back” among many others, each of which helped the project land No. 119 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

A surprise to many fans, the LP did not include her first three records despite their commercial success. The singer’s debut single, “Have Mercy” was RIAA-certified Platinum in August 2022. To date, it remains Chlöe’s most-viewed video with nearly 100 million views online. Elsewhere, “Treat Me” and “Surprise” also helped solidify her career as a solo act.

Her “In Pieces Tour” came to a close last month after hitting major cities like Chicago, Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles. The “How Does It Feel” singer returned to Twitter earlier this week, breaking the Internet after she donned a see-through bodysuit. The caption read, “Rip me out the plastic, I’ve been actin brand new” in reference to Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor.”