New Music Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images, Antoine Flament / Contributor via Getty Images, and Jason Kempin / Staff via Getty Images Lola Brooke Taps Coi Leray, Yung Miami, And More For 'Dennis Daughter' / 11.10.2023

Today (Nov. 10), Lola Brooke liberated her debut project, Dennis Daughter. The 12-track effort boasts guest appearances from Latto, Yung Miami, Bryson Tiller, French Montana, and several more.

Alongside its release, the New York native shared the accompanying video for “Don’t Get Me Started,” which features Coi Leray and Nija. The Jersey Club-inspired cut was co-directed by Ben Marc and Starr Mazi.

Pre-singles like “You,” “Pit Stop,” and “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” also appear on the body of work. The last-mentioned amassed an impressive 25 million views on YouTube since it came out in March.

Stream the project below.

On Thursday (Nov. 9), Brooke celebrated Dennis Daughter with a fan-driven release party presented by Amazon Music. She also performed previously unheard records like “Best Side,” “I AM LOLA,” and “Vacant Heart,” among others.

This morning, the rapper appeared on “The Breakfast Club” to discuss the new effort. There, she revealed that the LP was named after her late father.

“I’m an only child raised by a single parent, my mom. But I used to hang out with my father here and there,” Brooke explained. “He would pick me up from school and everybody would always say, ‘Little D!’ They would call me Little D when they’d see me with my father, or Dennis Daughter, or whatever fits. They would just always add him into my nickname.”

She added, “I loved it so much. So now, I get to relive it because my father is deceased now. So, I can’t get those moments back, but I’m creating new moments… I feel like he’s still around.”

2023 has been an incredible year for Brooke. She was inducted into XXL‘s Freshman Class Of 2023 in June alongside artists such as GloRilla, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine, and Central Cee. Later that month, she also received a co-sign from Meek Mill.