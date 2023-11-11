News Robin L Marshall / Contributor via Getty Images Lizzo Accusers Push Back On Singer’s Attempt To Dismiss Sexual Assault Case / 11.11.2023

Lizzo’s former dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — are challenging the artist’s recent motion to dismiss their lawsuit. In a filing ahead of the Nov. 22 hearing, the trio’s attorneys argued that the Grammy winner’s actions were not shielded by anti-SLAPP statutes, which protect free speech.

In an article published by Rolling Stone on Friday (Nov. 10), they asserted that celebrities like Lizzo cannot be “forever insulated from civil liability because all their conduct is protected as free speech under the anti-SLAPP statute.”

The 19-page opposition document urged the court to deny the “Special” hitmaker’s motion to strike. The plaintiffs’ legal team also accused Lizzo’s representatives of selectively presenting allegations. They stated, “In an apparent effort to dupe this Court, Defendants either cherry-pick allegations or outright omit allegations inconvenient to their position, instead sanitizing them with euphemisms.”

Responding to the opposition filing, spokesperson Stefan Friedman referred to previous character statements supporting the singer. They shared, “Last month, 18 independent witnesses stood by Lizzo’s work ethic and character. It is clear that, since then, these plaintiff lawyers have come up with exactly zero to refute these facts.”

The lawsuit centered on various allegations of assault and discrimination. However, Lizzo’s defense team previously described Davis, Williams and Rodriguez’s behavior as a “pattern of gross misconduct.” The list included missing flights, arriving late and intoxicated to rehearsals, engaging in consensual sexual relationships with crew members, and being unprofessional.

Neama Rahmani, representing the dancers, criticized the artist’s free speech defense. She told the publication, “Even a first-year law student can see that ‘free speech’ does not cover Lizzo and her team’s illegal sexual harassment and racial, religious and disability discrimination. The defense’s declarants are either defendants accused of wrongdoing or people who are on Lizzo’s payroll, and their statements can’t be considered by the judge. That’s a question for the jury.”

In September, Lizzo formally requested that the court dismiss the lawsuit. She denied all allegations and sought a trial by jury. Her legal counsel also argued that the plaintiffs have “unclean hands,” implying they’re not entitled to damages due to not fulfilling their contractual obligations.