Social Media Reacts To Birdman Pulling Up On Druski / 11.12.2023

Saturday (Nov. 11), TMZ released a video of Birdman pulling up on Druski to finally address him in person for his Coulda Been Records skits. The short surveillance footage shows someone from the Cash Money CEO’s camp taking off Druski’s chain before he and his team run away.

There have been multiple instances where Birdman has addressed Druski for playing around with his label’s name. Many fans could never tell if the “#1 Stunna” emcee was in on the skit or if he was seriously upset with the famed social media influencer/comedian. After this video leaked, fans took to social media to voice their opinion on the situation.

One user on Twitter said, “The fact y’all think Birdman really has beef with a record label that doesn’t really exist that also happens to be run by a comedian is concerning, lol.” A fan responded, “Cause when have you all ever known or seen Druski wearing that many chains at once lls? Just folks thought that IG live was real with Birdman.”

While both made good points, people still do not know if the situation is a skit. This would not be the first time Birdman addressed Druski about his faux record label.

!!!!! Cause when have y’all ever known or seen Druski wearing that many chains at once lls. Just folks thought that IG live was real with Birdman. https://t.co/xqQcvDIQkt — ANY QB BUT MAC JONES (@SirRoute) November 12, 2023

TMZ reported that “Dru had just finished filming for his reality show, ‘Coulda Been House,’ when this happened, and from the looks of it, Birdman caught wind of it.” After the incident, Birdman posted a picture on his Instagram story with Druski’s Coulda Been Records chain with the caption, “Surprise Party B**ch Slippin In Studio Richgang.”

Some people believe the possible skit is real. On Twitter, a fan emphatically stated, “Stand on that business n**gas asked him to stop playing with his brand new his name Druski basically said f**k Birdman n kept doing it so shot went like this when they met comedians playing with street n**gas is like putting weenies in gumbo s**t do go!”

Other fans on social point to Druski’s seemingly close relationship with Drake as another reason why Birdman would not seriously have issues with the popular comedian.