Birdman Confronts Druski About Coulda Been Records On Instagram Live / 07.06.2023

In an unexpected twist during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday (July 6) night, Birdman unleashed a barrage of criticisms directed at Druski and his spoof label Coulda Been Records. The indignation arose from the comedians’ attempts to sign artists already affiliated with Cash Money Records, most notably Drake and NBA YoungBoy.

“I’ve been looking for you, n**ga,” Birdman stated with his tone reflecting an unmistakable edge of irritation. Expanding on his grievances, he added, “It’s like you starting to step on my toes. You young n**gas really got the game f**ked up. I am that n**ga, n**ga! What the f**k is this record label you starting?”

Caught by surprise, Druski tried to smooth over the situation by stating, “Listen man, I’m sorry for real. Aye, I know about Ms. Gladys! Rest in peace to Ms. Gladys, boy. I heard that a million times. I love that song.”

Unfortunately, the No. 1 Stunna wasn’t appeased. “Put some respect on my name, bro. Coulda Been Records? That s**t sound like CMB, man… I like what you doing, but I don’t like what you doing ’cause you f**king with fire. You f**king with real gangsta s**t,” he shot back.

Making a last-ditch effort to win over the rap mogul, Druski suggested, “We were gonna eat together!” But Birdman had a different idea: “How about you keep running it and I buy your s**t into my s**t and we become one, and I help you become a megastar? Instead of this fake-a** label you running around with.”

The confrontation left viewers a bit confused, not sure whether Birdman was being serious or just acting in a funny role for Instagram Live. Either way, the question remains whether Druski will continue to run with Coulda Been Records or heed the New Orleans native’s offer to merge their operations.