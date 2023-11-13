News Gregg DeGuire / Stringer via Getty Images, Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images, and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Billie Eilish Was "Flattered" By Lil Yachty Rapping About Her "Big Tits" On Drake's Album / 11.13.2023

Drake’s latest album, For All The Dogs, included a lot of speculated subliminals and name-drops. One of the notable instances included Lil Yachty mentioning Billie Eilish on the standout cut “Another Late Night.”

In the track, Yachty rapped, “I let her go, she fine as hell but baby wasn’t stylish/ She had big tits like Billie Eilish, but she couldn’t sing.”

Unfazed by the lyric, Eilish shared her thoughts in an interview with Variety today (Nov. 13). The singer revealed, “I think it’s fun! I’m flattered! Yachty is my friend. Drake is my friend. It’s a joke. I do have big tits. I love it.”

“I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look,” she added later in the conversation. “You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’ You can suck my a**! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F**k you!”

The “bad guy” hitmaker’s response arrived amid previous discussions about the attention her body received, which she acknowledged made her uncomfortable at times. In a 2019 feature with Vogue Australia, Eilish expressed her preference for baggy clothing to avoid scrutiny over her figure.

In October, the Grammy winner shared a screenshot of Yachty’s lyric on Instagram but didn’t provide further context. Her post also prompted mixed reactions from her followers, with some labeling the Atlanta rapper’s line as inappropriate while others viewed it humorously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

That same month, For All The Dogs debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Toronto native now holds the fourth-highest number of No. 1 albums. He currently trails behind The Beatles, Mariah Carey, and Rihanna.