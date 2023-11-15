News MEGA / Contributor via Getty Images and Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Victoria Monét Praises Janet Jackson In Heartfelt Post: "You Are My Idol" / 11.15.2023

Heading into the 66th Annual Grammy Awards with seven nominations, Victoria Monét took a moment on Tuesday (Nov. 14) night to express her admiration for Janet Jackson. The “On My Mama” singer lauded the legendary musician as her personal inspiration.

Monét shared her feelings on Instagram alongside photos with Jackson. She wrote, “Honestly, I have had these pictures in the drafts the past few days because the fact that this moment even actually happened has had me blushingly speechless, but simultaneously wanting to pour my heart out in a way that would carry the weight of what you mean to me, and accurately reflect my emotions and gratitude, but no words even hold a candle to how I truly feel!”

Monét recently wrapped up “The JAGUAR Tour” in London with performances at Roundhouse and KOKO, with Jackson attending the latter. In her post, the songstress linked her artistic growth and dedication to the Grammy winner’s influence. She stated, “I think maybe that’s why my most authentic way to honor you, adore you, respect you, and show you how much I love you is through my life’s musical work!”

The Atlanta native also emphasized Jackson’s role in shaping her musical identity: “There is no ‘me’ as an artist without Janet Jackson, so it feels like you and your music have held my hand the whole time. You are my idol, my legend and a huge part of my future legacy as a strong root of it all.”

Monét’s “On My Mama” earned nods for Record Of The Year and Best R&B Song, while her album Jaguar II is in the running for Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. She was also nominated for Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

In a separate Instagram Story on Sunday (Nov. 12), Jackson reacted to Monét’s performance. She wrote, “Victoria, I’m so happy for you! Congratulations on all your success. May God continue to bless you and hold you close. [Love,] J.”

Monét expressed her disbelief and gratitude in a repost. It read, “Umm… I am having a hard time wrapping my heart around the fact that you spent your night at my show when you’re one of the BIGGEST inspirations for it!”