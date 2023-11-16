News Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Lizzo Says She's Working On New Music While Healing Her "Trust Issues With The World" / 11.16.2023

Amid her ongoing legal battle, Lizzo took to Instagram to share a personal update with her followers today (Nov. 16). The singer opened up about her mental state and hinted at new music in the works.

“Hi. I’m working… on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business and my trust issues with the world,” she captioned the post, along with a bathroom mirror selfie in a white robe. “But they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been.”

Lizzo has been a major advocate for body positivity throughout her career. In May, the “Special” hitmaker opened up about her journey with weight loss and exercise in a clip posted to TikTok.

She shared, “I have a very high-performance job. For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing.”

The musician continued, “It’s fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage. As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously.”

Lizzo’s latest Instagram post arrived a week after her attorneys sought to dismiss a lawsuit lodged earlier this year. Three of the musician’s ex-dancers alleged toxic workplace conditions, sexual harassment, discrimination and fat-shaming. On Oct. 27, her legal team described the lawsuit as a “fabricated sob story” by “opportunists” after a “quick payday.”

Since the release of “Pink” for the Barbie movie soundtrack in July, Lizzo has been relatively less public. However, she appeared at Femme It Forward’s Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala this past Friday (Nov. 10).