Lil Durk Addresses Donald Trump's Comments On Chicago / 11.19.2023

On Saturday (Nov. 18) morning, MSNBC released an exclusive sit-down interview with Lil Durk. They discussed many topics, including Drake, Morgan Wallen and his new album Nightmare In The Trenches featuring his OTF collective.

Although the interview was filled with various soundbites, none were more significant than his response to Donald Trump’s comments on the state of Chicago. Ari Melber showed a clip of the former POTUS alluding to the Windy City’s high crime rate, saying, “What’s going on in Chicago? I said the other day, what the h**l is going on?”

The “No Auto Durk” rapper expressed, “I really don’t pay it no mind because it’s violence everywhere. You can get self-defense everywhere, you can kill anywhere, you can stab anywhere, you can choke anywhere, you can kidnap anywhere.” He continued explaining, “Every city has [its] moment of the rates. Every city has [its] rates. If you look up right now, ‘Who has the most murder rate right now?’ I bet it won’t say Chicago.”

He finished his bold stance by stating, “That’s why I never comment on it because every city has its time of having the highest rates.” The Grammy-nominated recording artist has consciously condemned violence and changed the narrative around his beloved hometown.

Earlier this summer (June 7), Durk took to his Instagram to announce a call for prayer in his hometown. “I want to hold the biggest prayer in Chicago for the Muslims that [will] bring everybody together soon,” his message read. “Pride to the side… Get problems off the chest [to] help the petty beef go away.”

In an interview on “Off the Record with DJ Akademiks,” He opened up about his growing faith.

“[When] I started getting more into my religion, [I] talked to my pops while he was locked up, talked to my uncle and them,” he discussed. “They’re like, ‘Man, we had the money, the fame, and the cars; we had the city on lock, and we went to jail and got life. What you’re going through, we’ve been through.'”

Watch Lil Durk’s full interview with MSNBC below.