News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Threatens Lawsuit Over AI Scam Video: "I Love Easy Money" / 11.22.2023

Cardi B is confronting a fraudulent financial program that used her likeness without consent. Today (Nov. 22), a commercial by USA Wellness Wave featured a voice resembling the rapper’s to promote an alleged scam involving a card reloading scheme.

The ad, which surfaced on Instagram, claimed to offer a “stimulus-style” payment program and used artificial intelligence (AI) to generate a voice eerily similar to the New York native. It said, “Yo, it’s your girl Cardi, and I’ma show you how to put $16,000 in your pocket right now for free.”

Reacting to the misuse, Cardi hinted at potential legal action on Twitter. “AI is crazy, [shaking my head],” she wrote. “Another lawsuit that fell right on my lap… I love easy money.”

This incident isn’t the first time the “Bongos” artist shut down AI being used for deceptive purposes. In August, a social media user posted an AI-generated image and voice note falsely claiming that Offset cheated on her. Subsequently, Cardi warned of impending legal action, stressing an end to such online games.

“So you guys are going to receive a letter from his lawyer,” she announced in a now-deleted Twitter Spaces session. “Because all these little games that you guys want to play online — it’s going to be over with.”

She continued, “You’re going to be getting sued, and we’re going to make an example out of you. Yeah, and that was a terrible AI voice, by the way. So yeah, bye.”

Amid all of the drama, Cardi recently shut down rumors that she was taking a break from music. Last Thursday (Nov. 16), the rapper explained, “I never said I was taking a hiatus… I’m just continuing with my social media break, as I have been for the last few weeks… Not sure why that’s causing such a ruckus. [Babygirl], ya know where to catch me!”