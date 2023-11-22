News Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Stefanie Keenan / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Durk Seemingly Reacts To Being Removed From Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" / 11.22.2023

Lil Durk appeared to address his exclusion from Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s debut collaborative single “Vultures.”

Originally, the track was aired on Chicago radio with his contribution but was released on streaming platforms today (Nov. 22) without it. The finalized version retained its guest appearance from Bump J and is anticipated to be part of West and Ty Dolla’s upcoming album.

Reacting to his verse being cut, Durk shared a message on his Instagram Story. It read, “Be lucky I’m humble. Look at it as your blessing.” The response seemingly indicated his awareness of the situation, though no specific reasons have been provided by any of the other artists.

Durk previously teamed up with West on “Jonah” from Donda in 2021. In May, the “All My Life” rapper revealed that the Grammy-winning artist lent vocals and production to multiple songs for his latest LP, Almost Healed. However, the Yeezy designer’s contributions were ultimately axed.

“I ain’t use it… He, like, tweaked with the beat. He put some vocals behind some beats. He played with a couple [of] records. I’ma say that, he played with a couple [of] records… He did some genius s**t,” Durk told DJ Akademiks.

He added, “I had went to the hotel where he was at. He was actually in a good head space. I guess all the bulls**t that was going on with him was getting to him, but he was definitely in a good space.”

“Vultures” already sparked controversy this past week due to its lyrics. In his verse, West addressed accusations of anti-Semitism. He rapped, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch.”

In the same track, West also targeted his former manager Scooter Braun with the line: “I just f**ked Scooter’s b**ch, and we ran up like Olympics / Got pregnant in the threesome, so whose baby is it?”