News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Beyoncé Brought Out Megan Thee Stallion For Their First-Ever Performance Of "Savage Remix" / 09.24.2023

Beyoncé brought her “Renaissance World Tour” to the NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday (Sept. 23). To the excitement of her fans, the singer had a surprise: Fellow HTX native Megan Thee Stallion joined her onstage for their first live rendition of the Grammy-winning “Savage Remix.”

After kicking off her tour in Stockholm in May, Bey made “Savage Remix” a staple in her setlist. Previously, the arena run’s guest list featured Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, and even her daughter Blue Ivy. However, having Megan onstage felt like a homecoming celebration for the city’s music scene.

The special moment was captured by fans and widely shared on social media. In one video, the music icon was heard saying, “I love you, Queen,” to which Megan responded, “I love you, Beyoncé.”

It served as a full-circle moment for both artists. Meg first released the original “Savage” in March 2020. Beyoncé joined her for the remix a month later. The record scored nominations for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Record of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

They won the first two, and even Record of the Year winner Billie Eilish said, “Megan Thee Stallion should’ve been given the honor,” which encouraged applause for the rapper.

Megan has often cited Bey as a significant influence. Upon accepting her Grammy, the former said, “If you know me, you have to know ever since I was little, you know that when I grow up, I’m going to be like the rap-Beyoncé.”

The “Cash S**t” hitmaker was initially set to perform at New York’s Global Citizen Festival the same night but pulled out at the last minute. Organizers cited “an unforeseen scheduling conflict,” but it was later revealed that she dropped out to join her former collaborator.

As the “Renaissance World Tour” wraps up in Kansas City on Oct. 1, its Houston stop will undoubtedly be a memorable one.