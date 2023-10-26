Beyoncé

Beyoncé To Premiere 'RENAISSANCE' Concert Film In Los Angeles And London

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.26.2023

Beyoncé is set to host the premieres of RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ in Los Angeles on Nov. 25 and London on Nov. 30.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the events will precede the documentary’s global theatrical release by AMC Theatres and Parkwood Entertainment on Dec. 1. The music icon not only stars in the film but also co-directed, wrote, and executive produced it. 

Tickets for international screenings in regions including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean will become available on Nov. 9. In the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, they’re already up for grabs.

The motion picture is slated to show the evolution of Bey’s “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.” It traces its journey from conception to the arena run’s opening night in Stockholm, Sweden and concludes with the expedition’s finale in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

According to the official YouTube description, “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind, and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR’ created a sanctuary for freedom and shared joy for more than 2.7 million fans.”

While specific U.S. and European premiere locations remain undisclosed, London’s invite suggested a “formal opulence” dress code, while the L.A. event prescribed “cozy opulence.” The latter seemingly nods to the RENAISSANCE album track “COZY.”

In a recent trailer posted to the artist’s Instagram, Beyoncé was seen prepping backstage and sharing moments with her children and JAY-Z, who also made a brief appearance. According to reports, the film is expected to run for two-and-a-half hours. 

In related news, Beyoncé officially announced her new fragrance, CÉ NOIR, on Wednesday (Oct. 25). She uploaded an unboxing video of the launch later that day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

