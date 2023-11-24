New Music Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Drops "Free My N**ga" Ahead Of Upcoming Deluxe LP / 11.24.2023

Today (Nov. 24), Sexyy Red dropped her latest single, “Free My N**ga.” The song is slated to appear on the St. Louis native’s forthcoming deluxe edition of Hood Hottest Princess.

In the opening verse, Red rapped, “When I don’t hear from my n**ga, I write him / He a bad boy, I don’t care, that’s how I like ’em / Yeah, free my n**ga ’til it’s backwards / F**k the police, f**k the pigs, they some b**tards / Send my n**ga flicks, say, ‘My p**sy and my a** hurt’ / I need that d**k, they need to free my n**ga faster.”

Elsewhere in the two-minute cut, she spat, “Acceptin’ every call, f**k it, free my dawg / When he touch down, we gon’ cash out at the mall / Pigs always hatin’, tell ’em, ‘f**k ’em,” b**ch, we ball’ / H**s yellin’, ‘Free him,’ but ain’t tryna throw them paws.”

Listen to the song below.

Earlier this week, Red teased a snippet of the record in a behind-the-scenes video of its accompanying visuals. However, the musician faced a sizeable amount of backlash for “making light of prison like it’s this place of fun.”

During an Instagram Live on Thursday (Nov. 23) night, the rapper also took time to clarify that she has children with multiple men. “Do y’all really think I’m pregnant by a n**ga in jail? How do y’all think that work? I just want y’all to use y’all antennas,” Red explained. “Please, it’s getting annoying.”

Currently, the “Pound Town” hitmaker is on the road for her “Hood Hottest Princess Tour.” It kicked off on Oct. 16 in Boston, with subsequent stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte and Dallas. The final two shows will take place in Los Angeles and San Francisco on Nov. 25 and 29, respectively.